Employment Opportunities 12-5-18

Associate Director,

Bayer Center for

Nonprofit Management

The Associate Director of the Bayer Center for Nonprofit Management will be a senior member of the management team and accept responsibility for its programmatic and financial health. This position will be responsible for reporting on all financial and quality goals for more than 200 annual consulting engagements undertaken by the Bayer Center, maintain their own portfolio of clients as well as work with the team to create optimal client satisfaction. Please visit rmu.edu/careers for additional responsibilities and qualifications.

Government Contract Procurement Program Manager

(Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission)

Development, implementation, and administration of all programs and projects to provide information and technical assistance to promote small businesses seeking government contracts. Degree in Business, Public Administration or related. Minimum 2 years experience. Details at www.spcregion.org.

EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/

Disability Employer

Compensation Program Manager

Port Authority is seeking a Compensation Program Manager to be responsible for all aspects of compensation administration including data analysis, job evaluation and classifications; performance management administrator; position management; and data processing and all other compensation functions. Serves as primary point-of-contact for compensation related data analysis and ensures that compensation is compliant with federal, state and local regulations. Serves as liaison between Human Resources and other departments. Makes compensation recommendations to senior staff.

Essential Functions:

•Utilizes PeopleSoft HRMS to perform the following:

•Maintains and process employee compensation, transfer, job title, bids and other types of changes;

•Creates and maintains job code and position information.

•Maintains related plans, programs and structures within HRMS set-up tables; coordinates related system modifications related to new provisions within Port Authority policies or collective bargaining agreements

•Provides overall support by researching and resolving compensation related issues

•Assist in the review, testing and implementation of HRMS upgrades. Collaborates with functional and technical staff to coordinate application of upgrade or fix. Maintain HRMS tables. Document processes.

•Develops, modifies, and runs queries and reports to generate data for compensation planning and audits.

•Assists in developing job descriptions for positions within the organization; ensures that job descriptions are up-to-date and in compliance with organization and classifies jobs for salary grade and FLSA exemption status. Does preliminary determination of safety sensitive and hazardous material handling prior to Safety Sensitive meetings.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS in Human Resources Management, Business Administration or directly related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may substitute for education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of five (5) years of experience in the planning and administration of compensation programs.

•Advanced knowledge and understanding of state and federal wage, salary, and hour laws.

•Advanced experience in compensation analysis, job evaluation, and salary survey participation.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, and Microsoft Word, and Excel.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

Preferred attributes:

•Masters’ Degree in Business Administration, Human Resources Management, Industrial Relations, or directly related field from an accredited school.

•Certified Compensation Professional (CCP) designation and/or professional certification (SHRM, etc.)

•Training and experience in PeopleSoft Human Resources Management System (HRMS).

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

Transportation Planner (Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission)

Assist development, implementation, and administration of various regional transportation programs. Degree in Planning, Public Administration or related. Minimum 1 -3 years experience. Details at www.spcregion.org .

EEO/AA/M/F/Vet/

Disability Employer

Software Engineer

StarsHR, Inc. seeks a Software Engineer to work in Pittsburgh office & unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. Responsible for participating in entire project lifecycle process, including designing, developing, modifying, reviewing, & testing computer application software or specialized utility programs. Send resumes to S. Walavalkar, 1700 North Highland Road, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15241.

