Closed Concordia College Alabama to sell off inventory

SELMA, Ala. (AP) _ A company says Concordia College Alabama’s assets will soon be available for purchase after the historically black Lutheran school closed at the end of the spring semester.

The Selma Times-Journal reports Eaton Hudson Inc. is overseeing the sale of a variety of the college’s items including furniture and vehicles as well as lab, athletic, information technology, maintenance and other kinds of equipment.

Eaton Hudson CEO Jim Schaye says in a statement that the sale will be open to the public Friday through a combination of online and onsite sales and auctions.

Concordia stopped operations because of a decline in enrollment and financial issues. The last graduating class received diplomas in April.

The school was founded in 1922 and the latest student population was around 400.

___

Information from: Times Journal, http://www.selmatimesjournal.com/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: