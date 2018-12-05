Bids and Proposals 12-5-18

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on December 18, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

Bid Number Bid Name

B180422AR Substation Equipment – DC Breakers

B180957 Hi Rail Crane

B181061 Bus Simulator

B181062A Bus Batteries – Wet Type

B181064A Connect Tix Smart Fare Media

B181068A Rail Brake Replacement Parts

B181069A Air, Oil, Fuel Filters

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am December 5, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within five (5) business days of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1039 – Upgrade Landscaping at Allegheny Campus

A mandatory pre-bid meeting and site-visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. The assembly point will be KLI Science Center, top of Legacy Way off of Ridge Ave., 800 Block of Ridge Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Due date: 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Wednesday, December 19, 2018

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on January 8, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pgh. Brashear High School

Bridge and Driveway Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Grandview PreK-5

Finish Floor Replacements

General and Asbestos Primes

Pgh. Perry High School

Concrete and Retaining Wall Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Pioneer Education Center

Vertical Transportation Modernization

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Phillips K-5

Air Conditioning Offices

Mechanical Prime

Pittsburgh South Annex (Online Academy)

Vertical Transportation Modernization

General and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on December 3, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time December 20, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

CSO Flow Monitoring Program

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2016-424-101-0

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is seeking proposals for comprehensive CSO flow monitoring services for PWSA. This work consists of furnishing all the labor, materials, accessories, pre-cleaning, equipment, tools, transportation, services, and technical competence for performing all operations for maintaining flow monitors and ensuring proper flows and levels are recorded at the designated CSO diversions.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Thoryn Simpson, Sr. Contract Specialist, via e-mail to: tsimpson@pgh2o.com, no later than December 13, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

All Bidders interested in submitting a proposal in response to this solicitation are invited to attend a Pre-Proposal Meeting, to be held on December 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

No bonds are required.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time December 20, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

As-Needed Sewer Flow Monitoring Program

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-OPS-107-0

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is soliciting proposals from firms that are financially and technically qualified to inspect, install, calibrate, operate, maintain, collect, and report data from flow monitors within a pipe sewer system throughout the PWSA wastewater and stormwater collection system. The data collected from this work will be used to support regulatory reporting, evaluation of stormwater best management practices (BMPs), perform infiltration and inflow analyses, and other engineering analyses, as required.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Thoryn Simpson, Sr. Contract Specialist, via e-mail to: tsimpson@pgh2o.com, no later than December 13, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

All Bidders interested in submitting a proposal in response to this solicitation are invited to attend a Pre-Proposal Meeting, to be held on December 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

No bonds are required.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

