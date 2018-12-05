Entertainment
Apollo Theater plans to build new performance spaces

This image released by CBS shows Bruno Mars, center, during the taping a TV special, “BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO,” on top of the Apollo Theater marquee in New York.  (CBS via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Apollo Theater plans to build two new performance spaces to incubate works by up-and-coming artists.

Executives at the Harlem institution say the new Apollo Performing Arts Center will feature one space with 99 seats and another with 199. The New York Times reports the work is part of the redevelopment of the nearby state-owned Victoria Theater.

Officials say programing at the Apollo’s main stage will not be affected by construction on the new spaces, which are due to open in 2020.

Ella Fitzgerald, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and many other stars have graced the stage of the venerated theater.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

