Sheila Beasley takes new position at the U.S. Census Bureau

Sheila Beasley is the new Pittsburgh Partnership Specialist for the United States Census Bureau, Philadelphia Regional Census Center. Beasley is responsible for developing partnerships with state and local governments, community-based organizations, faith-based groups, businesses, schools, and other grassroots entities in the city and within the Zone 5 region covering Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.

The goal of the 2020 Census is to count every person living in the U.S. once, only once and in the right place. Census data determines how more than $675 billion annually in federal funds are distributed back to tribal, state and local governments. Census data is used for the redistricting of state legislative districts, determining areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans, designing facilities for people with disabilities, the elderly and children, designing public safety strategies, planning for school projects and much more.

Beasley’s role as a Partnership Specialist includes responsibilities as the primary contact between the U.S. Census Bureau and the County/City Complete Count Committees, helping to identify census awareness building activities effective for communities to increase public trust by forming partnerships.

Beasley is the former Director of Outreach at the University of Pittsburgh Office of Child Development. For more than 20 years, she led the Community Voices group which provides a vehicle of leadership and development for families to be heard on issues affecting families, on the state and local level from the 26 community-based Allegheny County family support centers.

Beasley holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and a Master’s Degree in Communications. Currently, she’s finishing a Ph.D. in Sociology and Community Engagement. She has worked in broadcasting at WPXI-TV and at the National Media Outreach Center at WQED multimedia on special projects involving education, substance abuse, and self-sufficiency for families and communities.

She is also a professional trainer in a wide range of topic areas including marketing, diversity and multiculturalism and personal/professional leadership.

Beasley describes herself as a motivational speaker and inspirational performer, member of the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, Langston Hughes Poetry Society and a proud winner of the New Pittsburgh Women of Excellence Class of 2010.

