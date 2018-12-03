It’s time for an #UsToo movement

Over the past year, we’ve seen politicians, entertainers, journalists, celebrity chefs, jurists and many others be removed from prominent positions as women found their voices, spoke their truths and held accountable the men who harassed, assaulted and demeaned them.
I had the opportunity earlier this month to meet with women from a broad array of backgrounds and employment situations on the topic of their experiences in the workforce. I listened as they spoke about the difficulties they face as women each day in their workplaces — from restaurants and hotels, to universities and professional offices. Their stories ranged from inappropriate conduct by customers, thoughtless sexual innuendos and demands, to wage and benefit discrimination, and even violet sexual assault.
As I listened, I realized how important it is that all of us listen and learn — from co-workers to supervisors and, perhaps most importantly, those of us in positions of power. Because, as I see it, women finding their voice is half the battle — the other half is that we listen to those voices and then take action.
The #MeToo movement has caught national attention; we have heard horrendous descriptions of sexual harassment and assault both in the workplace and elsewhere affecting women’s careers. It has become increasingly apparent that these stories are not exceptions to the rule, but rather they are the rule.
Although these egregious stories of abuse and exploitation in the workplace have caught national attention only in recent months, to many women (and men) this type of humiliating and degrading conduct is nothing new. In fact, it has become a way of life; it is the price they pay to provide basic necessities for their families. In other words, they feel they have no choice but to continue on under these conditions because very few are aware of who they can turn to for help.
In a report by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June 2016, that agency expressed that “roughly three out of four individuals who experienced harassment never even talked to a supervisor, manager or union representative about the harassing conduct.”
The report suggests that reasons for failure to report improper conduct ranged from a fear they would not be believed, to social and/or professional recrimination. Protections like “whistleblower” laws and the like are in place, but even those don’t get to the heart of the matter at hand in these cases, which is that this type of harassment is based in a pervasive culture of sexism.
And even if we as a society wanted to create stronger laws against sexual based harassment and discrimination, unfortunately, the wheels of government in Harrisburg and Washington are slow. Further, legislation alone will not change the social mores that deprive so many individuals and their families of workplace opportunities and success.
Therefore, as an elected official in a position to make suggestions and influence public opinion, I humbly suggest that it is time for an “#UsToo” movement, in which we all accept responsibility for safe, productive and supportive workplaces.
I propose that each of us accept accountability to ourselves and to each other to treat our co-workers with respect and dignity, speak up and speak out when workplaces are not supportive of all workers, and personally invest in making our places of work hospitable for opportunities for all women and men, of every color, nationality, sexual orientation and age.
We must do this in order that every worker may reach her or his personal best and make a positive impact on the world around us. I am committed to standing up and speaking out against all form of harassment, discrimination and unfair treatment on behalf of workers each and every day. I ask that you join me. #UsToo.
Josh Shapiro is the attorney general of Pennsylvania.
http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/it-s-time-for-an-ustoo-movement/article_0ac608ed-afac-5e2b-b0e7-5186c8ea464b.html