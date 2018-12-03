East Point Mayor Elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors

Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham was elected to serve on the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors at the 2018 City Summit in Los Angeles.

Holiday Ingraham, will serve a two-year term and provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.

Prior to being elected as a board member, Holiday Ingraham served as a 2018 co-chair and a 2017 vice-chair of the NLC Youth, Education and Families Council. Additionally, at the NLC City Summit, Mayor Holiday Ingraham was recognized for achieving the NLC University Silver Certificate and for completing the 2018 NLC University Leaders Lab on “Creating an Inclusive Community.”

“I look forward to sharing the successes of East Point and working with my national peers to advocate for policies and legislation on critical issues that strengthen cities and equitably revitalize communities,” she said.

As a member of the board, Holiday Ingraham will meet in March, June and November to guide NLC’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.

“The National League of Cities board of directors serves a critical role in guiding our organization’s priorities and policies,” said National League of Cities President Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Ind. “NLC’s board of directors is made up of a group of amazing leaders, and I look forward to working with them during an important time for the nation’s cities.”

More than 3,800 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia convened in Los Angeles for the City Summit. With gridlock likely to continue in Washington, city leaders are taking action into their own hands and sharing strategies and solutions to address issues like the affordable housing crisis, veterans homelessness, investing in infrastructure, and building a sustainable future.

