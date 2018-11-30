Join us on Wednesday, December 5th at the Salesforce World Tour Atlanta for a special lunch featuring Grant Hill and Nzinga Shaw, and our Diversity in Technology Town Hall.

2018 Salesforce World Tour

“Diversity In Technology Town Hall”

Wednesday, December 5 2018

Georgia World Congress Center

285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

8:30 am – Registration Opens

11:30 am – Lunch with special guests Grant Hill and Nzinga Shaw

Panelists:

Molly Ford, Sr. Director, Global Equality Programs, Salesforce

Jason Brooks, Global Diversity Business Partner, Facebook

Kamau Bobb, Global Lead of Diversity Strategy and Research, Google

Brent Leary, Partner, CRM Essentials LLC (Moderator)

Admission is complimentary. Register by Nov. 30th for consideration » http://bit.ly/2RXB2Rf

Salesforce WorldTour Atlanta: Diversity in Technology Town Hall was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: