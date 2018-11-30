Pittsburgh officials pursue a new strategy to push for aggressive gun control measures

Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor is among local officials pushing for aggressive action on gun control. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource)
Pittsburgh officials are urging local governments across the country to join them on instituting new gun control laws after the October mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.
The strategy is meant to scatter the attention of the National Rifle Association [NRA] which has been known to aggressively sue municipalities over gun ordinances.“If we can get 50 to 100 to even more cities, [the NRA is] fighting on a front all across the state of Pennsylvania, all across the country,” Councilman Corey O’Connor told about 50 residents Wednesday night at an event hosted by CeaseFirePA.Pittsburgh council members vowed to enact local gun laws in the days following the Oct. 27 mass shooting at the synagogue in Squirrel Hill. In doing so, the city would be knowingly shrugging statewide prohibitions on local gun rules and inviting fierce legal opposition from the NRA.
Pittsburgh officials appear undeterred, setting a mid-February deadline to pass three gun bills, O’Connor said. They’re lobbying other municipalities to match that pace.
According to O’Connor, Pittsburgh’s expected bills include: