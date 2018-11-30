Get in the holiday mood with John Legend, Diana Ross and more

Here’s a collection of holiday albums reviewed by The Associated Press.

John Legend, “A Legendary Christmas” (Columbia Records)

If anyone needs a model for how to put out a successful Christmas album, look no further than everyone’s latest EGOT winner—John Legend.

On the modestly titled “A Legendary Christmas,” the singer mixes old chestnuts and new tunes, switches tempos from jazz to blues, and adds a few perfectly cast cameos. (Only Legend could get Stevie Wonder to play a little harmonica work on “What Christmas Means to Me”).

Legend teams up with veteran producer Raphael Saadiq for new takes on classics, including an uptempo “Silver Bells” and a lush “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with guest Esperanza Spalding. “Christmas Time Is Here” gets the lounge treatment and he’s nicely unearthed Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes.”

Legend shows off his own songwriting with the delicious throwback “No Place Like Home” and co-writes the bustling “Bring Me Love” with Meghan Trainor. “Waiting for Christmas” is classic piano Legend, “Wrap Me Up in Your Love” is a smoky R&B standout and “By Christmas Eve”—a promise to get home, like an update on Brenda Russell’s “Get Here”—is simply sublime.

The album’s cover features Legend in a Santa hat and bow tie, emulating one of Bing Crosby’s iconic Christmas albums. Bold move, Mr. Legend—but earned. This Christmas album is an instant classic.

—Mark Kennedy (twitter.com/ KennedyTwits)

Diana Ross, “Wonderful Christmas Time” (UMe/Ross Records)

Are you in the mood for jolly, singalong Christmas music? Diana Ross has you covered.

Looking for something more serene, with religious tones? Diana Ross has you covered.

Or are you looking for inspirational music that doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with the holidays? Again, Diana Ross has you covered.

Her new Christmas album, the 20-track “Wonderful Christmas Time,” may actually have a track for every mood of the season with the exception of the bah-humbug crowd. Ross’ silky, smooth soprano takes on a wide variety of songs, from “Ave Maria” to “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let it Snow!”

She also goes outside the Christmas arc with songs about peace and love, like Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed.” While there’s something for everyone here, the downside is the lack of cohesiveness: Even though “What the World Needs Now” is given a sweeping, classical approach, to go from that to “Amazing Grace” is still a bit of head scratcher, despite a near seamless transition.

Of course, it’s a small quibble, like complaining that you were offered too many pie options at the holiday meal. In the end, you’ll be deeply satisfied.

—Nekesa Mumbi Moody (twitter.com/NekesaMumbi)

Eric Clapton, “Happy Xmas,” (Bushbranch/Surfdog)

Guitar god Eric Clapton may have been an unlikely rock star to cut a Christmas record, but for music fans looking for a bluesy alternative to the typical holiday dredge it’s as welcome as a steaming cup of hot chocolate on a wintry night.

“Happy Xmas” steers clear of the typical holiday playlist, and thankfully has more hits than misses.

“White Christmas” and “Lonesome Christmas” benefit from Clapton’s distinctive slowhand blues guitar style. The lone new song from Clapton, “For Love on Christmas Day,” will comfortably find a slot into soft rock holiday playlists but may turn off fans who prefer their Clapton with a little less schmaltz.

The most un-Clapton song, “Jingle Bells (In Memory of Avicii),” is a tribute to the late EDM DJ-producer Avicii, whom Clapton admired. It may be the first time “Jingle Bells” has ever been re-imagined as a tribute to a DJ, but whatever. It bears little resemblance to the holiday standard, or anything Clapton has done before, making it a curiosity at the very least, and a standout track for those who treasure Christmas music that’s not just outside the box, but on another planet entirely.

Kudos to the 73-year-old Clapton for at least making it interesting.

— Scott Bauer (twitter.com/SBauerAP)

Michael McDonald, “Season of Peace: The Christmas Collection” (BMG Records)

Michael McDonald is no newcomer to the Christmas album genre. He’s recorded two original discs while also putting tracks from those records on compilations with the addition of a new song or two.

“Season of Peace” belongs in the latter category, complementing tunes from records released in 2001, 2005 and 2009 with an instrumental version of “Winter Wonderland” featuring ukulele wiz Jake Shimabukuro.

If you don’t have any of the previous offerings, “Season of Peace” is a good holiday choice, as the intimacy and warmth of McDonald’s voice is well suited to the Christmas catalog of standards like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “O Holy Night” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

“Every Time Christmas Comes Around,” which he co-wrote, sounds like the Doobie Brothers with the Earth, Wind & Fire horn section. Other tracks McDonald co-wrote—such as “Peace” (written with Beth Nielsen Chapman), “To Make a Miracle” and “Christmas on the Bayou”—add a variety of styles and tones to the festive spirit and help make the compilation a worthy option.

— Associated Press

— Pablo Gorondi (twitter.com/PabloGorondi)

