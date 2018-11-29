Hope Chapel Church and A Closer Walk Ministries – prepared Thanksgiving meals for hundreds in Pittsburgh

While many were celebrating Thanksgiving Day with families and friends, Rev. Alfred Brown, Pastor and Founder of Hope Chapel Church and A Closer Walk Ministries, led the charge to provide free Thanksgiving dinners to those in Pittsburgh who are homeless or less fortunate. The meeting point was The Church of the Epiphany, 164 Washington Place. Plenty of volunteers showed up to prepare turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, green beans, peas, rolls, and beverages. Big Daddy’s Donut Shop also provided free treats. Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

