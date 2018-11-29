Religion
HomeReligion

Hope Chapel Church and A Closer Walk Ministries – prepared Thanksgiving meals for hundreds in Pittsburgh

7 reads
Leave a comment

THANKSGIVING FOR OTHERS—Volunteering are Lueben Davis II, Victoria Volpe, Heaven Brown and Kaira Brown.

While many were celebrating Thanksgiving Day with families and friends, Rev. Alfred Brown, Pastor and Founder of Hope Chapel Church and A Closer Walk Ministries, led the charge to provide free Thanksgiving dinners to those in Pittsburgh who are homeless or less fortunate. The meeting point was The Church of the Epiphany, 164 Washington Place. Plenty of volunteers showed up to prepare turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, green beans, peas, rolls, and beverages. Big Daddy’s Donut Shop also provided free treats. Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close