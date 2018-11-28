The Latest: Man dies before voting, wife returns to vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on a U.S. Senate runoff election in Mississippi (all times local):

11:20 p.m.

Election officials say a Mississippi man collapsed and died on the way to vote with his wife who went back later to cast her ballot.

Precinct bailiff Keith Varnado tells The Enterprise-Journal that Emmitt Booth was coming in the door at the South McComb Baptist Church in southern Mississippi to vote Tuesday morning when he collapsed.

He was taken to the hospital where Pike County Coroner Jason Jones says he later died.

But precinct worker Ericka Johnson says his wife, Marie, returned to the precinct later in the day to vote.

Johnson says the wife said that was what her husband would have wanted her to do.

Pike County Election Commission Chair Trudy Berger says Marie Booth’s decision to return to vote is a testament to her sense of civic responsibility.

__

10:15 p.m.

Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith says she will work hard to represent everyone in Mississippi regardless of whether they voted for her.

Hyde-Smith was speaking to supporters Tuesday after winning the Mississippi Senate race runoff.

She beat Democrat Mike Espy in a race that was marked by racial tensions following her comments praising a supporter by saying: “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

She told supporters: “I’m going to work very hard to represent all Mississippians.”

__

9:55 p.m.

Democrat Mike Espy says he’s proud of the “historic campaign” he ran and is thanking supporters for their help.

Espy spoke Tuesday after losing the U.S. Senate runoff in Mississippi to Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Espy says he called Hyde-Smith to congratulate her and that she has his prayers.

He says this wasn’t the result he and his supporters were hoping for but adds: “I’m very proud of this historic campaign.”