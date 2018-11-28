‘Scandal’ and the real scandal

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—For several years many of us were consumed by the night on which the popular television program called “Scandal,” starring Kerry Washington, came on television. Well, it seems that the program was our preparation for what’s going on in our country today. Unfortunately, it didn’t prepare us for some of the things that happened.

In Georgia, we’ve just witnessed one of the worst cases of voter suppression to prevent Stacy Abrams and other Democrats from having a fair chance in their election bids. Brian Kemp both ran for governor against Stacy and made the rules to favor him when he disqualified over one million voters and scandalously decided the rules of the race.

As soon as the key parts of the election are over, #45 decided to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions after continuously humiliating him when he actually did the right thing in recusing himself from handling the Mueller Investigation. It’s clear that firing Sessions was strictly for the purpose of undermining the work of Robert Mueller and his team. Shortly after firing Mr. Sessions, we learned that #45 had made an attempt to prosecute Comey and Clinton—two persons he claimed to be his enemies. It’s obvious that #45 had corrupt intent when he fired James Comey, and he knows that Hilary Clinton was far more favorable to more people than he was when she received more votes than he did, I guess he didn’t like that so he has railed against her since he’s been in office—second only to his blaming President Barack Obama for everything!

Once Mr. Sessions was out, #45 quickly brought in Matthew Whitaker to become Acting Attorney General. Many brilliant lawyers have agreed that Mr. Whitaker did not meet constitutional requirements to hold such a position because he had not been Senate confirmed. Add to that all of the biased comments Mr. Whitaker had made about the Mueller Investigation at various times proving that he could not be fair in his judgments. We need to know how and why he became the U.S. Attorney General. One can only assume Whitaker was brought on to undermine the investigation.

Moving on with scandals, #45 dismissed the CIA’s report on Saudi Arabia and proclaimed what’s obviously his all-out support of Saudi Arabia over our Intelligence community.

It’s hard to believe, but he actually picked a fight with retired esteemed Four-Star Admiral William McRaven who was the architect of the Osama bin Laden successful raid. He attacked the Admiral for not capturing bin Laden earlier, despite the fact it was not his job! This criticism comes from a President who claims to love the military so much, and who claims to have done so much for the military. Now, we learn he is afraid to go to a war zone to visit soldiers who live in those war zones.

There were more scandals from #45. He jumped into a disgraceful criticism of the 9th Circuit Court, charging the circuit was made up of Obama appointees, and therefore unfair to him. So, that led Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, to inform #45 that “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal rights to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.” That should have been obvious to a sensible president! Unfortunately, we haven’t had one of those lately!

#45 is still erasing all the goodwill that his predecessor, President Barack Obama, built around the world. When will our system allow us to end these daily scandals?

(Dr. E. Faye Williams is national president of the National Congress of Black Women.)

