Sports
HomeSportsPirates

Pirates pitcher Chris Archer undergoes hernia surgery

0 reads
Leave a comment

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Chris Archer pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates pitcher Chris Archer has undergone surgery to repair a hernia but should be ready in time for spring training.

The team says Archer had surgery Tuesday after complaining of symptoms during a recent workout. Archer is expected to take six weeks off to recuperate before resuming his offseason program.

Pittsburgh acquired Archer from Tampa Bay in a July trade that sent outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Rays.

Archer went 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA in 10 starts for the Pirates, including a 2-1 mark with a 2.70 ERA in September.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close