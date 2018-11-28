First African-American President of ABC Channing Dungey Resigns

Channing Dungey, the first African-American to lead a major television network, has resigned as president of ABC Entertainment amid changes by owner Disney. In a statement, Dungey said she was “incredibly proud of what the team and I have accomplished over the years, and all the meaningful and impactful programming we’ve developed. This job has been the highlight of my career.”

Dungey, 49, was named ABC Entertainment president in 2016. During her tenure, she pushed for Roseanne Barr’s firing after the actress referred in a tweet to Valerie Jarrett, an aide to former President Barack Obama, as an ape.

The National Association of Black Journalists praised Dungey for her actions. Barr was the star of the popular sitcom “Roseanne.”

