Field Negro: Not all “good guys with guns” are created equal

“The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun”.

Not so fast there, NRA. That saying only applies if the “good guy with a gun” happens to be of the White variety.

How else do you explain two recent high profile incidents where the good guys with guns actually lost there lives because they had guns and were trying to be good guys? I always said that if you want to do away with the NRA and America’s obsession with guns, have law abiding black folks start embracing the Second Amendment and carry their firearms around like some of these good ole boys like to do. America would decide very quickly that having too many guns around is a bad thing. Think of the Black Panthers back in the day. That’s when conservative White folks were all for good control.

So back to those two incidents. In Illinois a Black security guard was a good guy with a gun who had disarmed and subdued drunk bar patrons. The drunk bar patrons had opened fire with their firearms in a bar. Unfortunately for him, though, he was the wrong color to be “the good guy with a gun” and it cost him his life. Two Chicago police officers came on the scene and shot the security guard to death.

“He had somebody on the ground with his knee in his back, with his gun in his back like, ‘Don’t move,'” witness Adam Harris told WGNTV.

But an officer responding to the scene fired at Roberson and killed him.

“Everybody was screaming out ‘Security!’ He was a security guard,” Harris said.

The Midlothian police department confirmed to The Hill that two of its officers responded to the shooting and one opened fire.

“Upon arrival Officers learned there were several gunshot victims inside the bar. A Midlothian Officer encountered a subject with a gun and was involved in an Officer involved shooting. The subject the Officer shot was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital,” Chief Daniel Delaney the Midlothian Police Department said in a statement.

Delaney added an investigation into the shooting of the security guard is now taking place.

Translated: The officer will be put on paid desk duty to cool his heels until the outrage dies down.