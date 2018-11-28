Opinion
HomeOpinion

Field Negro: Not all “good guys with guns” are created equal

21 reads
Leave a comment

Image result for semantic bradford images military

“The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun”.

Not so fast there, NRA. That saying only applies if the “good guy with a gun” happens to be of the White variety.

How else do you explain two recent high profile incidents where the good guys with guns actually lost there lives because they had guns and were trying to be good guys? I always said that if you want to do away with the NRA and America’s obsession with guns, have law abiding black folks start embracing the Second Amendment and carry their firearms around like some of these good ole boys like to do. America would decide very quickly that having too many guns around is a bad thing. Think of the Black Panthers back in the day. That’s when conservative White folks were all for good control.

So back to those two incidents. In Illinois a Black security guard was a good guy with a gun who had disarmed and subdued drunk bar patrons. The drunk bar patrons had opened fire with their firearms in a bar. Unfortunately for him, though, he was the wrong color to be “the good guy with a gun” and it cost him his life. Two Chicago police officers came on the scene and shot the security guard to death.

“He had somebody on the ground with his knee in his back, with his gun in his back like, ‘Don’t move,'” witness Adam Harris told WGNTV.

But an officer responding to the scene fired at Roberson and killed him.

“Everybody was screaming out ‘Security!’ He was a security guard,” Harris said.

The Midlothian police department confirmed to The Hill that two of its officers responded to the shooting and one opened fire.

“Upon arrival Officers learned there were several gunshot victims inside the bar. A Midlothian Officer encountered a subject with a gun and was involved in an Officer involved shooting.  The subject the Officer shot was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital,” Chief Daniel Delaney the Midlothian Police Department said in a statement.

Delaney added an investigation into the shooting of the security guard is now taking place.

Translated: The officer will be put on paid desk duty to cool his heels until the outrage dies down.

The second incident of  a  “good guy with a gun—— who happens to be the wrong color, took place recently in Alabama.

I must confess that when I first heard the story I thought to myself that the victim, Emantic Bradford, Jr., was carrying an illegal fire arm and maybe the shooting by the officer was justified. Now, as it turns out, he had a permit to carry his fire arm and he was a veteran who served his country. From all accounts he was playing peacemaker and was trying to apprehend the shooter, when police mistook him for the original shooter.

A lot of people are speculating about what happened, but there is actually a video tape of the incident that the police have so far yet to release to the public, which I am sure would clear up a lot of the speculation.

“An Alabama city and its police department publicly expressed condolences Monday to the family of a black man fatally shot by an officer in the chaotic moments after a prior shooting at a crowded mall on Thanksgiving night.
But a statement issued by officials in Hoover, 10 miles south of Birmingham, placed some of the responsibility on Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr., who was killed by an officer working private security at the sprawling, two-story Riverchase Galleria.
The statement said Bradford, 21, was shot during Hoover police’s efforts to secure the scene after the initial shooting, which wounded an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl. A manhunt for at least one shooter continued Monday.
“We can say with certainty Mr. Bradford brandished a gun during the seconds following the gunshots, which instantly heightened the sense of threat to approaching police officers responding to the chaotic scene,” the statement said.
Police clarified that “brandished” meant Bradford was holding a gun.
‘We are deeply and sincerely sympathetic to Mr. Bradford’s grieving family and all of those affected by this incident,” the statement said. “We all want answers, and we believe that with patience and focus the truth will be firmly established.’
 
In the hours after the shooting, Hoover police lauded the “heroic” officer for taking down a suspect. Several hours later, police walked the story back, saying Bradford was not the initial shooter.”
“Suspect”! That’s what they call a “good guy with a gun” who happens to be the wrong color these days.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close