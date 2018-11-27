Schools – Training 11-28-18

Classifieds
WESTERN PA OPERATING ENGINEERS
HEAVY CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT OPERATORS/MECHANICS
Earn while you learn in a 4-year apprenticeship program.  High School or GED and drug test required.  Applications  available Dec 3-Dec 14, at wpaoperators.org and Mon-Fri, 9 am-3 pm at Operating  Engineers, 111 Zeta Drive, Pittsburgh, PA or W PA Operating Engineers, 457 Christopher Road, New Alexandria, PA.  Also Saturday, Dec 8, 9 am -3pm New Alexandria.  Learn more, download and play the app-FutureRoadBuilders.

