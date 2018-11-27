Public Notices 11-28-18

APPRENTICESHIP

The Joint Apprenticeship Committee of the Heat & Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local #2, Pittsburgh, PA is accepting applications for consideration towards apprenticeship in the Mechanical System Insulator and Asbestos Worker Trade. Applications are accepted without regard to Race, Religion, National Origin, Sex, Age, or Disability. Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years of age at the time of application; have a high school diploma at the time of application or G.E.D.; have a dependable form of transportation; and must be physically fit to perform the work of the trade. Applications must be obtained in person Monday through Saturday: December 3, through December 8, 2018 and Monday through Thursday: December 10 through December 13, 2018 between the hours of 12:30 PM and 3:30 PM at the Insulators Training Center, 109 Pleasant Drive Suite B, Aliquippa, PA 15001. Photo identification is required and there is a $25.00 (non-refundable) application-processing fee, to be paid by certified check or money order.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: