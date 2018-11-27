Propel Schools redefine school, defy expectations (School Choice Guide)

Propel Schools has been transforming the lives of children through innovative, student-centered learning for more than 15 years. When Propel first opened its doors in the basement of a former Homestead hospital in 2003, our founders were on a mission to operate high-performing public schools and providing a choice to families who might not otherwise have options for their children. Since that time, Propel Schools has grown to serve 4,000 students in 13 schools throughout Allegheny County.

We believe all children deserve the opportunity to succeed, despite the challenges they face. That’s why we provide each student with resources and embedded support that might otherwise be inaccessible to them—and why we pursue highly qualified staff to build vibrant teaching communities. We nurture our educators professionally through targeted guidance and support.

We go beyond the typical public school experience and we are proud to join with families as a cooperative, trusted partner that guides children toward a brighter tomorrow, academically, emotionally and socially.

Propel gives students in grades K-12 the support they need to thrive in school and beyond. Supports include a personalized learning environment, access to cutting-edge technology and smaller class sizes.

A caring and committed team of educators, who are passionate about education and social justice, supports each Propel student’s journey. Every Propel student is exposed to wide range of memorable and meaningful experiences in our schools and in the community at large. Students are inspired, find their self-identity and build strong bonds with their peers through STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), which is integrated into all classrooms. Educators across different core subjects work together to plan and teach projects that build on students’ interests while encouraging them to explore new subjects. This STEAM integration is an essential part of students’ K-12 classroom experience as they learn to apply technology through partnerships with more than 40 local professional organizations.

Propel embraces the power of creativity in helping students to build confidence and find their place and passion in an increasingly complex world. Propel’s Creative Arts Program brings professionals in the fields of musical theater, dance, martial arts, media and physical education into our classrooms. We strive to provide diverse programming to close the experience gap by exposing our students to a variety of experiences.

All 6-12 grade students have the opportunity to participate in Propel Athletics depending on grade level. Students may compete in basketball, volleyball, track and field, cheerleading and bowling.

Overcoming obstacles is the expectation at Propel Schools, and our students’ success reminds us every day why we do what we do. Brenden Jones, a recent graduate of Propel Andrew Street High School, is in his freshman year at Northwestern University near Chicago. The Homestead native became inspired by his 9th-grade civics teacher and started actively planning for his steps after high school graduation. His hard work was rewarded when he became one of only 300 students in the nation to be awarded the highly selective Gates Scholarship, a full scholarship with the intent of helping outstanding minority students who come from low-income backgrounds realize their maximum potential.

“My teachers taught me that I could go as far as I wanted to,” Jones said. “I wanted to learn and that’s what got me to where I am now.”

Our Beyond Propel program works to increase postsecondary success by scheduling college visits, assisting with application submissions and connecting students to mentors.

Additional things you should know about Propel Schools:

•Currently, our schools are: Andrew Street High School in Munhall; Braddock Hills Elementary (K-5), Braddock Hills Middle (6-8), and Braddock Hills High School; East (K-8) in Turtle Creek, Hazelwood (K-7); Homestead (K-8), McKeesport (K-8); Montour Elementary (K-5), Montour Middle (6-8), and Montour High School in Kennedy Township; Northside (K-8); and Pitcairn (K-8)

•Our award winning afterschool programs are free to Propel families. Afterschool is more than just a safe place. It offers academic enrichment opportunities and includes snacks and/or dinner

•Propel’s school year begins mid-August and ends late June. The longer school day and school year allows more time for instruction and student/educator engagement

•Propel has a student uniform dress code to support its Culture of Dignity and minimize distractions

•Families of new kindergarten students must attend registration, and later, kindergarten screening. These sessions are intended to assess students’ strengths and growth areas to prepare families for the Propel experience

Propel Schools is a network of public, charter schools that are open to all families who live within Allegheny County. Previous academic achievement, demographics and income level are not considered in our lottery-based enrollment process. We are currently accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year at http://www.propelschools.org/apply. The names of all students who apply before Dec. 31 will be entered into the January lottery drawing. Families who are not selected in the lottery, or who apply after Dec. 31, will be placed on the waiting list.

