Hyde-Smith is the bad joke in Mississippi runoff

Cindy Hyde-Smith is exactly the type of politician that America — if it is to survive as the multi-racial, multi-ethnic melting pot every metric invariably says it is on a collision course to becoming — must run from as rapidly as is humanly possible.

During a runoff election in Mississippi on Tuesday for a U.S. Senate seat, underdog Democrat Rep. Mike Espy, who is African American, fights an uphill battle against Republican Hyde-Smith, a White woman who was appointed earlier this year by Gov. Phil Bryant when Sen. Thad Cochran stepped down.

Hyde-Smith’s election would be historical in that she would be the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi. Espy’s election carries historical ramifications as well in that he would be the first Black man elected to the Senate in the state since Reconstruction.

The trouble with Hyde-Smith is that her passion for Reconstruction-era beliefs and mores is of use only to those whose belief that the illegitimate racial stratification of the 1860s and 1870s — with Whites on top and everyone else looking up from the bottom of a filthy well — is the direction this country is headed.

Sorry, it’s not.

Before digging into the the cultural quagmire that makes Hyde-Smith too repugnant a person to even give consideration to her platform, let’s get it out the way that Espy is no angel.

As President Bill Clinton’s former secretary of agriculture, Espy was forced to resign and later indicted over receiving improper gifts. Ultimately, he was acquitted of all charges.

Fox News reported that in 2011 Espy was paid $350,000 more than he reported by an Ivory Coast lobbyist who he no longer does business with.

In 2018, like it or not, these are forgivable political sins. But the junk weighing down Hyde-Smith’s trunk is acceptable only if you believe the South will rise again (and not in a good way).

Earlier this month, a video appeared of Hyde-Smith praising a supporter by saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.” Mississippi has recorded more lynchings than any other state. Hyde-Smith and her campaign dismissed the comment as a bad joke.

Sorry, but anyone harboring this type of hatred — particularly someone running for office — is both too dumb and too bigoted to be considered Senate material

Still not getting it, Hyde-Smith went so far as to cast herself as a victim here, audaciously stating during a debate that the hatred she spewed had been weaponized against her.

Another Hyde-Smith video surfaced of her joking about voter suppression, the modern-day poll tax mostly used to keep the poor and minorities, often Democratic voters, away from the polls. In it, Hyde-Smith, formerly a Democrat, is heard discussing the merits of making it more difficult for “liberal folks” to vote.

One can only wonder what appalling future video might emerge of Hyde-Smith in the future.

But what makes her most unappealing as a politician isn’t in her future but what is buried in her past. Apparently, her white supremacy views were fostered by her parents while growing up in Mississippi.

In 1977, she graduated from the Lawrence County Academy in Monticello, according to a report by the Jackson Free Press. The school was known as a “segregation academy,” such institutions were set up following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 ruling that desegregated schools.

Mississippi did everything in its power to slow-walk the process. This included setting up safe spaces — or schools — where parents with the means to continue educating their children away from Black students for as long as possible could do so through pricey private schools Blacks could not afford to attend.

Hyde-Smith liked the experience so much that she enrolled her daughter in a similar school. She has refused to address the reports.

I wouldn’t touch them either. She is the favorite, but she is in a race that shouldn’t be this close, which is a wonderful thing. Segregation now and forever once ruled states like Mississippi. But Hyde-Smith finds herself in a race that years ago would have resulted in a landslide victory for her.

However, this is a sign that times are changing. Espy likely won’t win this thing; which is OK. That he’s brought a legitimate fight to the likes of Hyde-Smith in a place where it was once thought to be impossible, which is good news for those looking forward and not to the past.

John N. Mitchell has worked as a journalist and columnist for more than a quarter century. He can be reached at jmitchell@phillytrib.com and Tweet at @freejohnmitchel. http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/mitchell-hyde-smith-is-the-bad-joke-in-mississippi-runoff/article_1feca05e-cf23-5c39-8832-5e4352106643.html

