Legal Notices – Estate Notices 11-28-18

Estate of STEINACHER, URSULA H., Deceased of Reserve Township, No. 06713 of 2018. Andrew J. Steinacher, 319 Buffalo RD., Evans City, PA 16033 Admin. or to Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Ste. 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229

Estate of MARY ELLEN LUCHOK, Deceased of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-006723. Christopher J. Luchok, Executor, 1427 Mohican Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of ANAND SESHADRI, Deceased of Moon Twp., PA No. 06878 of 2018. Ramya Sundararajan, Admrx., 216 Beagle Dr., Coraopolis, PA 15108 or to David M. Tkacik, Esq., Tkacik Law Office, P.C., 9500 Brooktree Rd., Suite 205, Wexford, PA 15090

Estate of JULIA K. WILLIAMS, Deceased of Pittsburgh, No. 021806976, of 2018. Clarence Williams, or to c/o Jacqueline H. Brangard, Esquire, Scolieri Law Group, P.C., 1207 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

