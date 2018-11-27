Classifieds
HomeClassifieds

Legal Notices – Estate Notices 11-28-18

6 reads
Leave a comment

Estate of STEINACHER, URSULA H., Deceased of Reserve Township, No. 06713 of 2018. Andrew J. Steinacher, 319 Buffalo RD., Evans City, PA 16033 Admin. or to Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Ste. 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229

 

 

Estate of MARY ELLEN LUCHOK, Deceased of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-006723. Christopher J. Luchok, Executor, 1427 Mohican Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

 

 

Estate of ANAND SESHADRI, Deceased of Moon Twp., PA No. 06878 of 2018. Ramya Sundararajan, Admrx., 216 Beagle Dr., Coraopolis, PA 15108 or to David M. Tkacik, Esq., Tkacik Law Office, P.C., 9500 Brooktree Rd., Suite 205, Wexford, PA 15090

 

 

Estate of JULIA K. WILLIAMS, Deceased of Pittsburgh, No. 021806976, of 2018. Clarence Williams, or to c/o Jacqueline H. Brangard, Esquire, Scolieri Law Group, P.C., 1207 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close