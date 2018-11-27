Legal Notices 11-28-18

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Companies who wish to be considered for the following:

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

DIVERSITY INCLUSION

PROGRAM PROJECT D-2019

Interested Parties shall submit ten ( 10) bound paper copies and one electronic copy on a CD or memory stick in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications ALCOSAN Diversit

Inclusion Program

Allegheny County

Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233- 1092

Attn: Suzanne Thomas,

Procurement Officer

All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzannethomas@alcosan.org

An informational meeting will be held December 6, 2018 at 10:00 am in the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to clarify the goals and purpose of this Request for Qualifications.

ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one consultant or firm to perform all of the services. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM January 4, 2019 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be

Considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Consultant/Firm. The Party selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Pol icy are l listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.

Arletta Scott Williams

Executive Director

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation (were/will be filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennylvania, for a business corporation which (has been/is to be) incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporation Law of 1988. The name of the corporation is

Biblical Expressions-BE

CHANGE OF NAME

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania: No. GD 18-14195 In re petition of Norbert Nathan for change of name to Nathan N. Firestone. To all persons interested: Notice is hereby given that an order of said Court Authorized the filing of said petition and fixed the 14th day of December, 2018, at 9:45 A.M., as the time and the Motions Room, City-County Building, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as the place for a hearing, when and where all persons may show cause, if any they have, why said name should not be changed as prayed for. Bruce S. Gelman, Esquire Attorney for Petitioner Address 429 Fourth Avenue; Suite 1701; Pittsburgh, PA 15219 (412)-288-9200.

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh – Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8)

Waiting List Opening

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will be accepting pre-applications for our Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. We will be accepting pre-applications online ONLY at www.hacp.org from:

Monday, December 10, 2018 (8:00 a.m.) through

Sunday, December 23, 2018 (11:59 p.m.)

Pre-applications can only be submitted online from any computer, laptop or smartphone with internet access. Applicants can apply any time during the time period listed above. All applications successfully submitted will be taken. Placement on the waiting list will be determined by a random lottery system. Since ALL pre-applications will be placed on the waiting list, it makes no difference if you are the first or last person to submit a pre-application.

No pre-applications will be accepted before 8:00 a.m., Monday, December 10, 2018, or after 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Printed pre-applications will not be available at any HACP properties or offices.

Note: There is no fee to apply. DO NOT pay anyone and/or any website to apply for you.

If you do not have a computer or internet access, it is available at all Allegheny County public libraries and HACP will provide limited computer/internet access at the following locations:

•HACP Occupancy Office, 100 Ross St., 4th Floor, 15219 (Monday-Friday, 9-4)*

•Bedford Hope Center, 2305 Bedford Ave., 15219 (Monday-Friday, 8-12 and 2-4)*

•Development and Opportunities Center, 1205 Liverpool St., 15233 (Monday-Friday, 11-4)*

•These locations will not be available on Friday, December 21, 2018.

Additional information is available by visiting our website at http://www.hacp.org

For those that are deaf or hard of hearing, you can also contact HACP at TDD: 412-201-5384.

