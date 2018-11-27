John Legend and Chrissy Teigen host first holiday special

They may not be the flashiest couple, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, or the most spiritual like David and Tamala Mann, or the most glamorous, like J-Lo and A-Rod, but there’s certainly something quite endearing about John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
So much so that they’ve scored their own holiday special, “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” premiering at 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 28 on NBC.
In the hour-long special, John Legend, winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards (EGOT), along with his wife, bestselling cookbook author and television host Chrissy Teigen, celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple’s family and talented celebrity friends. Legend performs a selection of songs from his 2018 holiday album, “A Legendary Christmas” on Columbia Records.
There will be musical appearances by Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer Stevie Wonder and jazz bassist-singer Esperanza Spalding. Wonder, who recently sang “Isn’t She Lovely,” while his son, Mandla Morris, competed on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” will play harmonica alongside Legend on the song “What Christmas Means to Me,” which Legend covers on his new holiday album.
Also, Spalding appears in the music video for “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which will premiere in the special. and is also featured on Legend’s album.
In a heartwarming twist, John and Chrissy go surprise caroling with their friends Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Raphael Saadiq and Meghan Trainor and go door-to-door singing Christmas carols. Saadiq, of Tony! Toni! Tone! fame, serves as the musical director of the special and executive produces “A Legendary Christmas.”
As the festivities continue, John and Chrissy’s friends from “The Neighborhood” will stop by their home to celebrate the holidays, along with special party guests, Awkwafina, Neal Brennan, Zach Galifianakis, Derek Hough, Kris Jenner, Yassir Lester, Retta, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz and Kim Kardashian West.
There will also be cameo appearances by “Saturday Night Live’s” Kenan Thompson, along with The Fab Five From “Queer Eye” — Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness. According to the network, Thompson, who cannot come to the party, calls John to wish him a Merry Christmas, but ends up talking with John and Chrissy’s 2-year-old daughter, Luna. The Fab Five also video call Chrissy, but once again, Luna answers.
Other special appearances include “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. It was recently announced that Legend will serve as a coach on the upcoming spring cycle of “The Voice,” alongside Clarkson, Levine and Shelton.
“What John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we’re thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special,” Doug Vaughan, executive vice president/special programs at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone.”