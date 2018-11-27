Employment Opportunities 11-28-18

Associate Director,

Bayer Center for

Nonprofit Management

The Associate Director of the Bayer Center for Nonprofit Management will be a senior member of the management team and accept responsibility for its programmatic and financial health. This position will be responsible for reporting on all financial and quality goals for more than 200 annual consulting engagements undertaken by the Bayer Center, maintain their own portfolio of clients as well as work with the team to create optimal client satisfaction. Please visit rmu.edu/careers for additional responsibilities and qualifications.

INTERNAL MEDICINE

PHYSICIAN

UPMC Community Medicine, Inc. located at U. S. Steel Tower, 57th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, seeks an Internal Medicine Physician to treat both inpatients and outpatients by providing total body wellness, disease prevention, and management of chronic conditions and illnesses at UPMC McKeesport, 1500 Fifth Avenue, McKeesport, PA 15132. Applicant must have a medical degree or foreign equivalent, completed a Residency in Internal Medicine and must be eligible to obtain a valid Pennsylvania Medical License. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 180001HL in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

CARDIAC

ELECTROPHYSIOLOGIST

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Cardiac Electrophysiologist to work in Pittsburgh (Allegheny County), PA. Specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of electrical activities in the heart; provide clinical care, design, manage, and perform surgical procedures, and monitor results for patients who have abnormal electrophysiological heart rhythms and other cardiac rhythmic disorders; participate and share in outreach efforts and on-call coverage including weekends and holidays with the Electrophysiology team of HVI. Must have a M.D. or foreign equivalent; completion of a residency in Internal Medicine; completion of a fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease or Cardiology; completion of a fellowship in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology; must be Board certified or Board eligible for certification in both Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology; and must have a valid PA medical license or eligibility for licensure. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 180001H9 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

GENERAL SURGEON

UPMC Community Medicine, Inc. located at U. S. Steel Tower, 57th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, seeks a General Surgeon to practice at UPMC Northwest, 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, PA 16346, 6885 US 322, Suite 3, Franklin, PA 16323, 401 West Spring St., Titusville, PA 16354, and 18 Sportsman Drive, Clarion, PA 16214 to be responsible for evaluation, diagnosis, consultation, ordering of diagnostic studies, and providing of surgical and non-surgical procedures of the skin, bone, breast, soft tissues, GI tract, abdominal wall, and anorectal to patients; provide arterial and venous access, as well as infiltrative local and regional anesthetics as appropriate for care, and provide basic critical care management of patients based on management of patients and post-operative care. Requires travel between worksites within a 35 mile radius. Applicant must have a medical degree or foreign equivalent, completed training in General Surgery and must be eligible to obtain a Pennsylvania Medical License. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 180001HK in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

