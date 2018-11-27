CCAC offers free education, training for in-demand STEM careers (School Choice Guide)

The Community College of Allegheny County is providing education and training that leads to well-paying jobs in STEM fields—all at no cost to students. The BioMaS (Biotechnology, Math & Sciences) Workforce Collaborative program enables students to earn a Certificate or Associate of Science in Biotechnology, or an Associate of Science in Teacher Education Middle Level & Secondary with Math or Science Specialization in preparation for transfer to a four-year institution. Nearly 80 percent of the graduates of the program are successfully entering the workforce or are transferring to four-year universities to earn a bachelor’s degree.

To date, the collaborative has served 52 students with scholarships and wrap-around services since the spring of 2016. Several of the graduates have gone on to four-year universities to complete their bachelor’s degree, and others have secured positions in the biotechnology field at institutions such as Duquesne University, UPMC Critical Care Medicine, Dermpath Diagnostics and Cook MyoSite. Additionally, several students who earned an Associate of Science in Teacher Education Middle Level & Secondary have gone on to earn bachelor’s degrees and now have teaching positions.

The fact that there is no cost to students is not the only benefit—the program is very hands on, and the students learn solid lab skills that serve them well throughout their career. And the demand is growing for skilled biotechnologists, such as CCAC graduate Tamika Macon.

“The BioMaS program was beneficial to me because it supplied me with the support I needed to be successful in a field in which I was unfamiliar,” said Macon, production supervisor at Cook MyoSite. The BioMaS scholarship covers tuition and fees for up to 65 credits of CCAC credit courses; up to $450 for books per term; a paid internship for Biotechnology majors; additional cost-of-attendance items on an as-needed basis; and a monthly bus pass.

(For more information on CCAC's BioMaS Workforce Collaborative program, visit: ccac.edu/BioMaS.)

