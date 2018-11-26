TV One Launching New Entertainment Network CLEO TV

Lifestyle Network Will Debut on Comcast Xfinity Serving Millennial and Gen X Women of Color with Short and Long-Form Programming
This January, TV One will launch CLEO TV, a new aspirational lifestyle and entertainment cable network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color — offering quality content that defies negative and cultural stereotypes of today’s modern women.
The network promises a unique and diverse lineup of short and long-form programming that reflects the multifaceted interests of this generation. With a bold and fresh take, CLEO TV aims to give multicultural young women a destination for content centered around travel, home design, relationships, finances, cooking, talk shows, movies, docu-series, sitcoms and much more.
CLEO TV’S acquired, scripted digital series offerings include EVERYTHING I DID WRONG IN MY 20’S, which tracks the journey of 35-year-old Stephanie who’s in search of happiness and determined to learn from the mistakes of her past. THE UNWRITTEN RULES is a hilarious series based on the book “40 Hours and an Unwritten Rule” that chronicles young, opinionated Racey as she arrives at her new job only to discover she is the sole Black employee. Additional programs include popular web series that reflect the dynamic experiences of Black millennials, from adulthood drama to dating struggles.
“The best part about CLEO TV is that program formats will be both a mixture of old and new school, and viewers will find shows that have a modern twist,” said Robyn Greene Arrington, TV One’s Vice President of Original Programming and Production. “CLEO TV will bring to the forefront short-form and acquired programs that have only been in the digital space, which will give them more broad exposure and attract a new generation of viewers to the network. It will provide lifestyle, empowerment and entertainment lineups that mothers and daughters can watch together.”
In addition to its original programs and acquired series, CLEO TV’s programming slate will include daily talk show “Sister Circle Live” and syndicated sitcoms that appeal to young women of color such as “Girlfriends” and “Eve.”
TV One Launching New Entertainment Network CLEO TV was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com