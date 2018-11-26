Police to disband in town where teen was killed as he fled

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The town where an unarmed teenager was shot and killed by an officer is disbanding its police department, and Pennsylvania State Police will provide police services there starting this weekend.

A state police spokeswoman confirmed that East Pittsburgh had sent a letter on Nov. 13 requesting patrol services. The town’s council had renewed long running discussions of disbanding the now five-person department in August shortly after an officer fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose in the back as he fled a June traffic stop. Officer Michael Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting.

East Pittsburgh officials didn’t immediately return messages for comment Monday. State police will take over policing starting on Saturday.

State police are obligated under law to provide policing services when a municipality does not have a police department.