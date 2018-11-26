Byrdsong: There’s a lack of African Americans on construction sites

Pittsburgh’s Equal Opportunity Review Commission (EORC) is supposed to look at city contracting to see that Minority, Women and Disadvantaged-Business Enterprises are included in city employment contracts.

But during a Nov. 13 public hearing before City Council, Community Empowerment Association President and CEO Rashad Byrdsong said that isn’t happening to the degree it should. Among those who agreed was Justin Laing—chairman of the EORC.

“One reason is that, currently, we only review the city and the Housing Authority (of the City of Pittsburgh) contracts,” he said. “We don’t have the (Urban Redevelopment Authority), Water & Sewer Authority, Parking Authority or the Office of Management and Budget. Section 177a (of the city code) says we are supposed to review them all.”

Laing said though the law tasks the EORC with monitoring compliance—and imposing sanctions for non-compliance—it doesn’t have the resources or data to determine whether MWDBEs are being utilized at the rates claimed.

“The mayor isn’t enforcing it,” said Laing. “We’re not asking for a new law, just enforcement of the current law.”

Byrdsong said the city has been reluctant to speak on the issue, and though City Council did grant his petition for a public hearing, the scheduling for it gave him very little time to organize a coordinated response from contractors, tradesmen and community members.

“They sent me a letter granting me the hearing date, Nov. 2. I got it on Nov. 5. The hearing was Nov. 13—at 1:30 in the afternoon,” he said. “We had requested it be in the evening so people (from the community) could be there.”

The actual council presence was almost as sparse as the attendance, with Bruce Kraus and Rev. Ricky Burgess leaving early for other business, and Anthony Coghill, Darlene Harris, Theresa Kail-Smith and Corey O’Connor absent entirely. Only R. Daniel Lavelle, Deb Gross and Erika Strassburger stayed throughout.

Khalid Raheem, founder of the New Afrikan Independence Party, testified that he walked out of his North Side home a few weeks back and saw a crew about to do street work.

“There were three trucks, all the drivers were White men, and the crew doing the flagging work were all White women,” he said. “This is in Manchester, which has a sizeable Black population—but no representation on that job.”

After checking with the city controller’s office and finding out the contractor was Folino Construction of Oakmont—the same firm that received millions to handle part of the lead water line replacement—Raheem filed a lawsuit against the city.

“I don’t have a hearing date yet, but it’s filed,” he said. “I am also asking for an injunction stopping all city contracts the EORC is supposed to have jurisdiction over. Not just construction, but professional services, too. Except for safety reasons, I’m asking for that to be halted and payments halted until they can be examined to determine if best practices were followed with respect to hiring minorities and women.”

Byrdsong said he will continue to push for a meeting with city and authority representatives in Homewood.

“We all know that there is a history of racial inequality in Pittsburgh that still exists today. The social indicators in all categories: education, housing, employment, mental and physical health, African Americans are at the bottom the social ladder,” he said.

“The process to address this in the realm of construction employment began with the legislation and the creation of the EORC. But since its creation,” Byrdsong told the New Pittsburgh Courier, “what movement has been made towards decreasing the disparity rate of African Americans’ employment in the construction industry in Pittsburgh?”

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: