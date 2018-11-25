‘Tickets For Kids’ opens a world of opportunities

Imagine growing up in Pittsburgh and never being able to go to the zoo, or to the museum, or to a Pirates game. That’s the norm for many low-income and at-risk kids. But for nearly 25 years, “Tickets for Kids” has been making that norm the exception by providing about 70,000 tickets a year to local community groups serving disadvantaged kids, all free of charge.

“Some people think of it as a one-off, just going to a game, but it’s about social engagement and opportunities that kids don’t feel are open to them,” said Executive Director Jason Riley, in an exclusive interview with the New Pittsburgh Courier. “We hear stories that would blow your mind about how they are experiencing things, and how new worlds they never imagined are now open to them.”

The concept was born in 1994 when the charity’s founder, Susan Weiner, was at a basketball game in the old Civic Arena and noticed the empty seats.

“She said, ‘I know there are kids here in the Hill that have never even been in this building, and that those tickets are just sitting in drawers all around the city,’ and she decided to do something about it,” said Riley.

In 2016, Tickets for Kids merged with a nearly identical nonprofit in Minneapolis, and now operates in 41 states. In 2017, it distributed $6.6 million worth of tickets.

“We have an inventory for, and work with, every ticketed venue in the region,” said Riley. “So we have about 400 active nonprofit partners in Allegheny County and groups from outside coming into Pittsburgh as well. We’ve had some travel as far as New York City to see events.”

Tickets for Kids works by partnering with the groups serving the underserved kids. They fill out an application, go through a vetting and orientation process, and once approved, can request tickets to sporting events, plays, concerts, museums, the aviary, movies and more.

For venues, producers, and teams who want to provide such enrichment to disadvantaged youth—or who simply want to “fill the house,” but don’t know reach interested groups, Tickets for Kids is in invaluable partner because it has already vetted hundreds of them.

“Corporations often donate their suites at events, which is really great for kids with challenges or who are on the autism spectrum and need a safer space,” said Riley. “The Science Center, the Zoo; they donate to us because they don’t have the time to vet some groups. We provide that service.”

Tickets for Kids is primarily funded by corporate and foundation gifts and by individuals. It also receives a small grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and beginning last year, it also began receiving a small contribution from the Allegheny County Regional Asset District. It also holds an annual “friendraiser.”

Jackie Dixon, Regional Asset District (RAD) board member and retired Giant Eagle executive called this year’s event, Sweat Pants Dance 2, “stellar.”

“The party is a way to thank the organizations, individuals, volunteers and staff that help TFK in its mission to get tickets to kids who otherwise would not have these opportunities,” she told the Courier. “The majority of these kids are of color. It is important that the Black community is aware of these kids and the opportunities afforded them by organizations with hearts.”

Sweat Pants 2 was held Sept. 27 at the Left Field Lounge inside PNC Park.

Riley said he just finalized a partnership agreement with an organization in New York City, which gives them access to marketing companies based there. It’s all about new partners and serving more kids.

“Summer concerts, we’re getting more and more of those opportunities,” he said. “Promoters talk to each other. And one big-name recording artist—who I’m not allowed to identify—used us to give away 12,000 tickets at a recent show, and the management company for that tour is recommending us to its other artists. So, it’s never boring.”

