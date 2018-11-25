News
HomeNews

Chicago Hospital Shooting Is A Reminder That Black Women Suffer From Domestic Violence The Most

Black women have the highest death rate from domestic violence incidents.

26 reads
Leave a comment

The killing of emergency room Dr. Tamara O’Neal outside a Chicago hospital on Monday shines a spotlight on the disproportionately higher rate that Black women die from domestic abuse.

See Also: Chicago Hospital Shooting Victim Dr. Tamara O’Neal Was Reportedly A Victim Of Domestic Violence

Juan Lopez, 32, shot O’Neal, his ex-fiancé, outside Mercy Hospital after they had an argument, in what investigators said was a domestic-related dispute, CBS News reported.

Lopez then went on a rampage, going inside the hospital and killing two more people, including a police officer, during a shootout. Lopez died, but it’s unclear if he committed suicide or if police gunfire killed him.

That shooting came on the heels of another apparent deadly domestic dispute involving an African-American former Ohio judge and his estranged wife.

Police arrested Lance Mason, a Cuyahoga County ex-judge, for allegedly stabbing to death Aisha Fraser Mason on Saturday morning, WKYC-TV reported. He had served a prison sentence for previously assaulting her.

Black women have the highest death rate from domestic violence incidents, a 2017 report from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention found.

Complex reasons explain why Black women suffer disproportionately, according to Feminista Jones, a social worker and feminist writer.

“Racism and sexism are two of the biggest obstacles that Black women in America face. But because many Black women and men believe racism is a bigger issue than sexism, Black women tend to feel obligated to put racial issues ahead of sex-based issues,” Jones wrote in Time.

She blamed the racist criminal justice system for discouraging many Black women from reporting domestic violence incidents.

“As Black people, we don’t always feel comfortable surrendering our own to the treatment of a racially biased police state and as women, we don’t always feel safe calling police officers who may harm us instead of helping us,” she added.

SEE ALSO:

Exclusive: Macy’s Apologizes For Holiday Ad Depicting Traditional Families Without Black Dads

Diddy Reportedly Taps TD Jakes To Lead An ‘Extravagant’ Funeral For Kim Porter

'The Holiday Calendar' Special Screening Los Angeles

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

12 photos Launch gallery

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

Continue reading Kim Porter’s Life In Photos

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

People are still in shock about the sudden death of model, actress and mother to three of Sean "Diddy" Combs' kids, Kim Porter. The 47-year-old was reportedly found dead in her Toluca Lake, California, home on Thursday, according to Variety. The cause of death is not known at this time. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Porter and Diddy dated from 1994 to 2007. Their son, Christian Combs, was born in 1998. They also have twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila, 12. Porter has another son, Quincy, from her relationship with singer Al B. Sure! In honor of Kim Porter, see her life in photos.

Chicago Hospital Shooting Is A Reminder That Black Women Suffer From Domestic Violence The Most was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close