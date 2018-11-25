AAWSB Holds 19th Annual Prayer Brunch (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Nov. 21)

There is nothing like getting together with hundreds of ladies and a few gents for a hardy breakfast. Combine that with music by Calvin Stemley, a performance by Tonya Carrington and a moving message from Rev. Doctor Lori D. Spears and you have another successful African American Women’s Speakers Bureau (AAWSB) Prayer Brunch. On Oct. 20, AAWSB held their nineteenth prayer brunch at the Monroeville Convention Center.

AAWSB began in 1994 when a group of women from the African American Cancer Awareness Coalition came together. The AAWSB is committed to increasing breast cancer awareness, early detection of breast cancer and elimination of health care disparities among African American women. Marlisa Goldsmith, anchor/reporter at WPXI-TV, was a delightful mistress of ceremonies and effortlessly kept the program moving. Program participants included: Lytia S. Brock, Minister Phyllis Johnson, Sharon Greene, Helen Wilkins, Toni Roberts, Valerie Myles, Cynthia Howard, Laghretta White, Rev. Gail Harris, Tracy Tuner, Deacon Shirlee Lucas, and Peggy Tate.

Mark your calendars for next year’s prayer brunch, Nov. 9, 2019. A great day of vendors, prayer and fellowship.

