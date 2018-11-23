Pitt’s Jazz Seminar Concert cured the blues—48th annual event occurred Nov. 3 at Carnegie Music Hall

The aftermath of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre left a city in shock and grief. With a recent Friday evening’s weather reflecting the overall mood outside of the Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland, the 48th annual Pitt Jazz Concert provided a respite from mourning.

Pitt’s jazz studies program sustained two substantial losses when program director Geri Allen passed last year, and the death of the founder of Pitt’s Jazz department, Nathan Davis, in April. This year’s Jazz Seminar and Concert was guided by seminar stalwart participant Terri Lyne Carrington serving as interim director. She assembled a stellar group of musicians: J.D. Allen on saxophone, vocalist Andy Bey, Joey DeFrancesco on organ, Orrin Evans on piano, Billy Hart on drums, Ingrid Jensen and Sean Jones on trumpet, Tineke Postma on trumpet, Reginal Veal on bass and Mark Whitfield on guitar.

The program for this Nov. 3 evening was a salute to jazz centenarians Hank Jones, Marian McPartland, Jimmy Rowles, Howard McGhee, Joe Williams, Eddie Jefferson, Arnette Cobb, Jimmy Blanton, and Sir Charles Thompson featuring their music.

The ensemble started things off up-tempo with a rousing introduction that featured Andy Bey scatting in his unique style of inflection, timing and swag. Throughout the evening the artists were featured in various configurations, with Hart & Veal as the rhythm section providing a platform for others to improvise. J.D. Allen and Ingrid Jensen displayed contrasting styles on saxophone with Allen playing with his signature finesse in contrast with Jensen’s driving statements (you could see when she was in “the zone” as she bent her right leg in the air to hit “that” note).

Although the audience was familiar with Sean Jones, Tineke Postma was an unexpected delight in her delivery, bright and fast or slow and understated. Jones blew sparks from his instrument and Postma kept him on his toes in their call-response duet; she is no slouch. Orrin Evans’ keyboard alternated from standards to flashes of Monk-seque-improvisation.

Joey DeFrancesco delivered everything you’d expect from a Hammond B3 organ and then some. His interplay with Mark Whitfield on guitar was a treat as they pushed one another to higher and unexpected planes. If Whitfield weren’t so ebullient in his delivery as he displayed a continual smile due to the comradery between musicians, his vibrant teal guitar would be a distraction; it wasn’t.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher presented the University of Pittsburgh Jazz Seminar and Concert Committee’s Lifetime Achievement Award to the elder statesman of the stage, Andy Bey. In his low-key elegant way, Bey responded with a gorgeous turn on piano to accompany his equally eloquent voice.

As is tradition, the background players had their time in the spotlight: Reginald Veal, ever rock-steady on the upright, displayed his virtuosity on the bass by stretch to hit unbelievable high notes on the fret board, alternating to that righteous thunder you expect when you hear a brother on bass, hence the nickname, Swingdoom.

It was then time for the drummer to “get some” as he went off on his drumkit, dancing on the high-hat and extracting fierce and fiery beats with sticks and hands. If you looked really closely, you’d see smoke as he ratcheted up the ante.

This Jazz Concert was a pleasant and delightful antidote to the sad preceding of the week; when you relax and let the music move you, you find yourself more content and responsive to the good things in life.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: