It’s a miracle (Nov. 21)

Early in the morning or late at night depending on how you look at it you have probably run across an infomercial for “Miracle Spring Water.” The people who have used the water to either drink or perhaps sprinkle on their bills have been “blessed” with good fortune. Every time I see the commercial I wonder what is in the water and how much money these people have been paid for their testimony. Yes, I am not a believer in the water but do believe in the power of making things happen by positive thinking and actions. The promise of getting something merely by drinking the water reminds me of the Wizard of Oz. People want to pay off their bills, they want to pay off their mortgage or get approved for a house or a car so they drink the water and all of a sudden it happens. I wonder, did they do anything after drinking the water? Did they improve their credit score so the house and the car actually became obtainable when before it was not? So you had the power all along, all it took was for you to believe and the water helped you to believe in your own abilities.

Let’s get back to the water. So what do you get when you order Miracle Spring Water? Reportedly the water is sent by mail in a small plastic envelope, is purported to attract wealth and eliminate debt, according to Peter Popoff, a German-American televangelist and self-proclaimed faith healer. The Miracle Spring Water is delivered along with a form letter that includes a request for money. Just as I thought, you have to give to get. Popoff and his ministry have been exposed for fraud numerous times since the 1980s. The ministry, located in Upland, Calif., broadcasts infomercials on several local stations and national networks BET, Discovery and TLC. No wonder I see this so often—BET is one of my go-to channels.

The more I read about this water the more I can’t understand how people can be so gullible. I have found articles that say hundreds of thousands of dollars comes in a day’s time. I’m sure many people cannot afford to “donate” money like this. The new miracle water commercials feature a new minister with an accent. Why are people mesmerized by people with an accent? But the message is the same—send your money for the water and you will be debt-free and rich. The only people who are getting rich are the people selling the water.

This type of scam is so annoying to me. How do people fall for this and give their money away. Please do your research and read about these late night salesmen. According to an investigation by ABC’s 20/20, Popoff had gone bankrupt but then revitalized a scam business hawking fake “Miracle Spring Water”. IRS documents reveal his ministry rakes in more than $20 million per year, which enables the Popoffs to live a lavish lifestyle. He must be drinking the water every day.

