Business Calendar (Nov. 21)

Training Event

NOV. 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Center will offer a workshop on Using QuickBooks online version, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 603 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pgh. 15282. Representatives from Dennis Piper & Associates P.C., will provide a product overview including navigation, recording transactions, and reporting. Cost: $49. Call 412-396-6233 for more information.

Financial Statements Workshop

DEC. 5—The Duquesne University Small Business Center presents Get Behind the Numbers and Increase Your Profits, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. This hands-on workshop takes a step-by step approach to explaining two important financial statements: profit and loss statement and balance sheet. A representative from Wilke & Associates will offer clear examples for using these statements to make informed decisions, identify potential problems and set realistic financial goals. Cost: $49. Call 412-396-6233 for more information.

