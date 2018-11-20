Officials: Sprinklers contained senior living high rise fire

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh public safety officials are touting a sprinkler system with helping contain a fire at a senior living high rise and saving lives.

Officials said the two-alarm fire that broke out Saturday evening was contained to two apartments. Smoke and water damage displaced 24 residents on the lower floors.

Several deadly fires in large high rises in recent years have brought attention to building codes in many cities that did not require fire sprinklers be installed when older buildings were built. Several cities have enacted laws that require retroactive installation of sprinkler systems, some when buildings undergo major renovations requiring permits.

The Ebenezer Towers in Pittsburgh houses mostly seniors in about 100 apartments on 10 floors. One person was rescued from a balcony and one person was treated for burns.