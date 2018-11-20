Meetings 11-21-18

PUBLIC HEARING

The Zoning Hearing Board will be holding a public hearing on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 6:30 PM to consider the Variance Application submitted by Bro Mix LLC requesting a variance to build a Car Dealership at the property address of 1001 Duquesne Boulevard, Duquesne, Pa. 15110 (Lot & Block 304-B-270). The variances are being requested under Article IX, Section 908, Article III, and Section 301(A)2 of the City of Duquesne Zoning Ordinances.

Said meeting will be held at City of Duquesne Council Chambers located at 12 S. Second Street, Duquesne, Pa. 15110

