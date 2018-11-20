Legal Notices – Estate Notices 11-21-18

Estate of STEINACHER, URSULA H., Deceased of Reserve Township, No. 06713 of 2018. Andrew J. Steinacher, 319 Buffalo RD., Evans City, PA 16033 Admin. or to Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Ste. 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229

Estate of MARY ELLEN LUCHOK, Deceased of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-006723. Christopher J. Luchok, Executor, 1427 Mohican Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: