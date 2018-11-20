Help Wanted 11-21-18

APPLICATION DEVELOPER LEAD – SIEBEL

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks an Application Developer Lead-Seibel in Pittsburgh, PA. Responsible for supporting an enterprise Siebel CRM application staffed by a large team comprised of application managers, technical project leaders, data architects, business analysts and software engineers. As part of a team, this role will be required to perform following duties: (1) modify the Siebel User interface using Siebel tools configurations, script, Open UI, perform data architect responsibilities (on a rotating basis). Work on projects of various sizes and complexity in a “virtual team” structure; (2) work on integrating Siebel CRM application using various integration technologies such as, database views, Siebel EIM, Siebel EAI Integrations that includes Inbound/Outbound Web Services, HTTP, SOAP and MQ Series Integration, Siebel EAI datamaps, Siebel EBC and VBC, Siebel API’s, and Siebel Integration with mobile and handheld devices (iOS and Android); (3) perform software development activities using technologies that includes Siebel tools configurations, escript, Task Based UI, Open UI, unix shell scripting, Javascript, jquery, XML, WSDL, and PM/PR customizations; (4) work on Siebel Assignment manager, workflow policies, Siebel Server administration, workflow administrations, SRF deployment and migrations from one environment to another, including managing server components, FDR files, and DB2 database; (5) formulate/define system scope and objectives for assigned projects, and translate business requirements in to specific systems, applications or process designs, including working with internal or external personnel, peers or management; and (6) perform gap analysis and identify technology components needed to support business, including full technical knowledge of all phases of applications systems analysis and programming, and providing end user consulting and support on all information technology.

Bachelor’s degree (or foreign equivalent) in MIS, Computer Science or Electrical Engineering plus three years of experience in a lead software development position for Siebel CRM applications is required. Will accept three- or four-year degrees. Additional requirements include: (1) three years of experience with Oracle Siebel CRM development, Siebel Tools, eScript, Javascript and Jquery, Open UI, Siebel EIM, and Siebel EAI Integrations (Inbound/Outbound Web Services, HTTP, SOAP and MQ Series Integration), Siebel EAI Datamaps, Siebel EBC and VBC, and Siebel API’s; (2) experience with Siebel data model and column mapping/extending, SQL spooling and tracing; (3) experience with SQL, DB2 database, DB triggers, Batch EIM jobs, Siebel upgrade, Siebel Assignment manager, Siebel server administration, and workflow administration; and (4) experience with HTML and CSS, XML, PM/PR files customizations, and unix shell scripting.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 305737BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER PRINCIPAL

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks a Software Developer Principal in Pittsburgh, PA. Specific duties include: (i) performing Software Engineer work on JavaEE platforms and web application technologies including Network Load Balancers, Web Servers, Messaging, LDAP, and Single Sign-on; (ii) sizing, scoping and estimating development efforts for projects; (iii) proposing and creating high level, detailed design documents for consumption by a development team; (iv) providing overall technical leadership for medium and large scale development efforts to ensure project success while meeting target dates and budgeted resource estimates; (v) orchestrating day to day development activities for developers and technology service partners including daily development/scrum checkpoints and escalation of roadblocks to management team; (vi) presenting and making technical recommendations to PNC management and internal/external service partners; and (vii) providing innovative approach to apply modern principles, methodologies and tools to advance business initiatives and capabilities.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Electrical Engineering plus 5 years of experience in an application developer lead role. Experience required with the following: (i) Java, J2EE; (ii) Web services (Soap, Rest); (iii) Spring Framework; (iv) database design, development and integration using Oracle; (v) UI experience with HTML, JSP and CSS3; (vi) jQuery and AngularJS; (vii) websphere or weblogic; (viii) Maven and Jenkins, and (ix) waterfall and agile project methodologies.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 305747BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: