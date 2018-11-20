Google Can Help With the Thanksgiving Rush

For millions of Americans, Thanksgiving means turkey, parades, family, and the road-trip to reach it all. While everyone’s final holiday destination is unique, there are many common stops along the way. As Atlantans begin making their travel plans this holiday season, Google Maps wants to help.

To gain a better understanding of the places people intend to visit throughout the holidays, Google analyzed the number of times users requested directions to a location using Google Maps and has released a few insights.

Georgia’s Thanksgiving travel traffic trends

Atlantans may be used to traffic patterns during a typical week, but holiday travelers move on a different schedule. So, when’s the rush this holiday travel season? For Atlanta, here are the best and worst times to leave for and return from Thanksgiving road trips:

Best day to leave: Thanksgiving day, 6 a.m.

Worst day to leave: Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Best day to return: Sunday, 6 a.m.

Worst day to return: Sunday, 4 p.m.

Best time to visit popular businesses and places

Based on categorical searches in Google Maps, here’s a look at when popular places tend to be the most crowded — so Atlantans can make plans, avoid the lines and save time:

Bakery: Shopping peaks midday Wednesday as people prep for Thanksgiving dinner.

Grocery Store: Last-minute shoppers storm grocery stores on Wednesday afternoon.

Liquor Store: Visits are highest on Wednesday afternoon as people start stocking up for the festivities.

Movie Theater: Friday evening is a popular time to head to the movies.

Shopping Center: Unsurprisingly, Black Friday afternoon is when stores are most crowded.

