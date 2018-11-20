Field Negro: Turkey week

As the actual turkey day approaches, I would like to take a look at the ten biggest turkeys in America as I write this post.

Here they are, and they are not necessarily in order of importance. They are all equal turkeys in my book.

1. Mitch McConnell: This guy looks more like a turtle than a turkey, but he earns a place on our top turkey list because of his refusal to bring a bill to the senate floor that would protect Bob Mueller.

2. Cindy Hyde-Smith: This turkey is running for a Mississippi senate seat and she is making jokes about lynchings. Seriously?!

3. Louis Kemp : This turkey is a county commissioner in Kansas, and he has no problems telling black folks that he is a member of the master race.

4. Sarah Huckabee Sanders : This turkey in the White House will need not need pardoning this Thanksgiving. Her neck is safe, because she lies almost as much as the president.

5. Donald trump : He could be on this list for so many reasons. Today he is on it for his ridiculous statement about climate change and his lie that he talked to theFinnish president about it.

6. Bernie Sanders: Making excuses for racists makes you a turkey this week.

7. Baraboo School District: Raising a new generation of racists in your school gets you turkey status in my book.

8. Mark Zuckerberg : Pretending he didn’t know all the nefarious crap going on at facebook gets him turkey mentions.

9. Mike Pence: This guy is a turkey every day of the year,