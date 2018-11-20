Chipotle reconsiders firing in St. Paul dine and dash case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Chipotle is reconsidering its decision to fire a St. Paul restaurant manager for not serving five Black men and asking them to prove they could pay before taking their order.

Employees accused the men of being repeat dine-and-dashers. One of the men, 21-year-old Masud Ali, posted a video of the incident on Twitter, alleging that he and his friends were subjected to racial stereotyping.

Chipotle fired the restaurant’s manager after the online backlash.

Now the company says it has new information that warrants additional investigation.

Several tweets posted on Ali’s account between 2014 and 2016 apparently include jokes about dining and dashing. Those tweets have since been deleted.

A Chipotle spokesman says the company was aware of the tweets when it decided to fire the manager.

Ali didn’t respond to requests for comment.

