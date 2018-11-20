Bids and Proposals 11-21-18

NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget is requesting proposals from qualified consultants to provide assistance in the preparation for the FY 2020 Consolidated Annual Action Plan, the FY 2020-2024 Five Year Consolidated Plan, the FY 2020 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER), the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, and to provide additional planning, technical and implementation services for the next one (1) to three (3) year period assuming funds are available for these services. This additional work would include, but will not be limited to: preparation of the following two (2) years of Consolidated Annual Action Plans and Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Reports; assistance in qualifying activities for Federal financial assistance; providing advice and assistance in meeting citizen participation requirements; providing advice and assistance in the implementation of program activities, including compliance with Federal and state regulations; providing advice and technical assistance with the implementation of the CDBG, HOME, ESG, and HOPWA Programs, including lead based paint requirements and related performance reports; providing advice and assistance in the preparation of Section 108 Loan Guarantee applications; and providing advice on other sources of funding for housing, community development and economic development programs, including assistance in the preparation of applications for additional funds.

The following criteria will be used to evaluate all proposals:

•Completeness of proposal/objectives project met or exceeded 0-35 pts.

•Experience of consultant with similar projects 0-15 pts.

•Experience of project manager or other staff 0-15 pts.

•Prior satisfactory experience in working with the City 0-10 pts.

•Total project cost, rate schedule, cost allocation 0-20 pts.

•Small business, Minority/Women participation 0-5 pts.

TOTAL 100 pts.

A detailed Scope of Work, Proposal Format, and Evaluation Criteria has been prepared for this RFP. Consultants who are interested in submitting a proposal should contact the following for the complete packet of materials:

Mr. Jerry Cafardi

Program Manager for Community Development

City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Phone: (412) 255-2211; Email: jerry.cafardi@pittsburghpa.gov

Completed proposals will be due at the Office of Management and Budget no later than 4:00 P.M. prevailing time on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the City of Pittsburgh, Office of Management and Budget, 414 Grant Street, Room 502, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please note that postmark dates do not meet the deadline.

All qualified proposers will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, ancestry, and national origin, place of birth, sex, age, disability, non-job-related handicap, or sexual orientation in the award of a contract. Minority business enterprises are encouraged to respond. The City of Pittsburgh is an equal opportunity agency.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation, a 501(c)(3) corporation, on behalf of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC), is requesting Technical Proposals and Price Proposals (together, the Proposal package) for the preparation of a Regional Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Strategic Action Plan. The selected firm or team of firms will assist SPC with completing a planning study with recommendations that will define a performance-based regional approach to TDM strategies that integrate those strategies into the region’s transportation planning processes.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) will be released by SPC on November 19, 2018. Copies may be downloaded from the SPC Website (www.spcregion.org) or may be obtained from SPC by written, e-mail, or fax request to:

Regional TDM Strategic

Action Plan

Consultant Services RFP

Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation

Two Chatham Center, Suite 500

112 Washington Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15219-3451

FAX: 412.391.9160

E-mail: tklevan@spcregion.org

Proposal Packages are due at the above address by 4:00 PM, prevailing time, on Friday, December 21, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County,

800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1035 – Film/Video Electrical Construction – South Campus

For Bid 1035, a mandatory pre-bid meeting and site-visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. The assembly point will be South Campus security desk, around right side of complex, 1750 Clairton Rd., West Mifflin, PA 15122.

Due date for Bid 1035: 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Bid Proposal No. 1036 – Upgrade Emergency Generator/UPS – South Campus

For Bid 1036, a mandatory pre-bid meeting and site-visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. The assembly point will be South Campus security desk, around right side of complex, 1750 Clairton Rd., West Mifflin, PA 15122.

Bid Proposal No. 1037 – Upgrade Emergency Generator/UPS – West Hills Center

For Bid 1037, a mandatory pre-bid meeting and site-visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018. The assembly point will be CCAC West Hills Center main entrance (around left side of building), 1000 McKee Rd., Oakdale, PA 15071.

Due date for Bids 1036 and 1037: 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Wednesday, December 12, 2018

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time December 11 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

Municipal Advisory Services

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA113

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is seeking proposals for a qualified Municipal Advisory Firm/Personnel.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Thoryn Simpson, Sr. Contract Specialist, via e-mail to: tsimpson@pgh2o.com, no later than December 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

No pre-proposal meeting required.

No bonds are required.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PLUMBING SERVICE FOR FORCED ACCOUNTS FOR 24 UNITS IN NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS (LABOR ONLY)

IFB#300-37-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PLUMBING SERVICE FOR FORCED ACCOUNTS FOR 24 UNITS IN NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS (LABOR ONLY)

IFB#300-37-18

The documents will be available no later than November 19, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 A.M. on December 7, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquires should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, November 29, 2018

11:00 A.M

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Invitation for Bids

Notice is hereby given that specifications and proposal forms for furnishing all labor and materials and professional consulting and/or construction services for the following

project entitled:

New Granada Square Project- Hill CDC 2017-CITF-122may be obtained at the offices of the Hill Community Development Corporation (Hill CDC) in paper form or electronically via email at (nreis@hilldistrict.org). The Hill CDC is located at 2015 Centre Avenue Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Documents will be available from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, beginning 11/21/2018. This project requires a non-refundable application fee of $50.00 (plus a $7.00 fee for postage and handling) payment must be by certified check or money order.

BIDS FOR ALL PROJECTS WILL BE RECEIVED until 3:00 PM on 12/14/2018. Bids will be publicly opened at 3:15 PM, 12/16/2018 at the Hill CDC offices at 2015 Centre Avenue Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Bids must be on standard proposal forms in the manner

therein described and be enclosed in a sealed envelope, bearing the name and address of the bidder on the outside, addressed to Hill CDC Real Estate Development Department and marked with the project name: New Granada Square Project- Hill CDC 2017-CITF-122

Compliance is required with Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act of 1961, P.L. 987, NO. 442; Title VI and other applicable provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; the Department of Labor Equal Opportunity Clause (41 CFR 60 – 1.4); Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprise); Executive Order 12138 (Utilization of Female Business Enterprise); in compliance with Section 504 of Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990; the Allegheny County MBE/WBE Program enacted July, 1981, which sets forth goals of 13 percent Minority and 2 percent Female Business Enterprise; and the Allegheny County Ordinance #6867-12, setting forth goals of 5 percent Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

If there are additional questions, please contact Nancy Reis, Hill CDC 412-765-1820 nreis@hilldistrict.org

THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH (CITY), THE URBAN

REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH (URA), AND THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH (HACP)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR 420 BOULEVARD OF THE ALLIES

RFP#125-39-18

The City of Pittsburgh (City), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) (collectively, the City, URA, and HACP are referred to as the “Co-Owners”), hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR 420 BOULEVARD

OF THE ALLIES

RFP #125-39-18

The documents will be available no later than November 6, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 12:00 PM on December 4, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 200 Ross Street 10th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the URA’s website at www.ura.org.

All questions regarding this RFP should be submitted and will be answered through the Public Purchase platform.

A pre bid meeting will be held:

420 Boulevard of the Allies

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Monday November 26, 2018

at 10:30 AM

*Please RSVP your attendance to Joy Akrie, jakrie@ura.org by Wednesday, November 21, 1 pm ET.

The City of Pittsburgh (City), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

“Co-Owners” conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County,

800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFP 3113 – Travel Agency Services

Due date: 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Monday, December 10, 2018

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on December 4, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pittsburgh Arsenal

Classroom Ceilings and Lights

General, Electrical and

Asbestos Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on November 12, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: