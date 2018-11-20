A guide to affordable housing in Pittsburgh

The term “affordable housing” is tossed around a lot in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area these days, but many discussions about it leave ambiguity about what the term actually means. Then there are terms like Section 8, public housing, and “the projects” that further complicate the picture of the city’s real and present housing crisis.

In an effort to demystify some of the terms and offer a roadmap to understand the state of housing in our city, PublicSource has created a primer on affordable housing.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://projects.publicsource.org/guide-to-affordable-housing-pittsburgh-pennsylvania/