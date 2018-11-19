Entertainment
RBRM— Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike perform in Pittsburgh!

Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike performed at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood, Nov. 3! Courier photographer Dayna Delgado captured the event in photos!

RBRM!—“Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike” was the talk of Pittsburgh on Nov. 3, as they performed all their classics in front of thousands at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. Some lucky fans, such as the two Pittsburgh ladies above, got a chance to meet RBRM. Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins were part of the original group New Edition. Courier photographer Dayna Delgado captured the event in pictures.

 

