The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority [PWSA] has revealed details of a $1 billion plan to reinvest in aging infrastructure that supplies the city with drinking water and corrals its stormwater and sewage.

“Our water systems were neglected for decades, starved of needed investment to keep them better maintained and modernized,” according to the 12-year plan, released Thursday . Capital investments are planned out over the next five years. PWSA has endured numerous boil water advisories, broken pipes, complaints about its customer service and high-profile lead contamination in recent years. In the past several months, private companies have shown interest in taking over parts of its operation. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission [PUC] began oversight of the agency in April, and PWSA filed a more detailed look at its long-term infrastructure needs with the commission in September. READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT: https://www.publicsource.org/pwsa-reveals-1b-infrastructure-plan-in-effort-to-thwart-privatization-and-rebuild-trust/

