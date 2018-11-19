In disciplining cops, Pennsylvania’s standards trail other states

Some states take a hard stance on problem cops.

Take the Kansas officer who claimed to be out on the streets, except a GPS tracker showed his patrol car parked at home . And another officer who backed into a pick-up truck in his cruiser; he claimed it didn’t happen but video from a patrol car showed otherwise

Both are banned from the profession, not for crimes, but for a lack of “moral character.”

In Arizona, an officer told a fabricated story during a military training weekend about killing two suspects. He lied, so the state barred him from law enforcement.

Jack Lane, recently retired executive director of the Arizona agency responsible for police standards, explains that residents “really have an expectation” that the state keep a high bar for officers.

In Oregon, the state banned a police officer who had sex with a civilian while on duty and destroyed related evidence after being confronted. Another was banned for using excessive force in a traffic stop.

Would Pennsylvania take away their badges?

Only with a criminal conviction.

Because lawmakers gave limited authority to the agency responsible for police certification, Pennsylvania has no oversight over noncriminal findings of misconduct, aside from dishonesty during the certification process.

After the June fatal shooting of Antwon Rose II by East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld, some Democratic lawmakers called for more state oversight. Planned legislation includes the creation of an independent investigative authority and new disciplinary standards beyond those currently held by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission [MPOETC].

