Macy’s reached out to NewsOne in response to an article about the fury among some social media users over its cluster of holiday ad images that depicts traditional families minus a Black father.

See Also: Macy’s Dragged For How It Portrays Black Fathers In New Holiday Ad

“We appreciate our customers reaching out to share feedback on our holiday pajama images. We apologize. These are some of a number of images were that were intended to celebrate families and togetherness, and our intent was never to offend. It’s important for us to know when we have missed the mark, and we appreciate that our customers let us know. At Macy’s, we are guided by our corporate values of Acceptance, Respect, Integrity and Giving Back. We know we are at our best when what we do fully reflects the rich diversity of our colleagues, customers and communities nationwide. We have shared the comments with our creative team and plan will have a thorough discussion on how to be more thoughtful in the future,” Macy’s spokesperson Radina Russell told NewsOne in an exclusive statement Monday morning.

Macy's came under fire for its holiday ad's apparent message about Black fathers in traditional families…https://t.co/TymWuaXhMk #Macy'sAd pic.twitter.com/pIO9Yyr2Co — NewsOne (@newsone) November 18, 2018

This is a developing story.

SEE ALSO:

Kim Porter’s Family Breaks Silence After Her Tragic Death

Black Twitter Congratulates Andrew Gillum For Running A Classy Campaign Against A Racist

Exclusive: Macy’s apologizes for Holiday ad depicting traditional families without Black dads was originally published on newsone.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: