Woman accused Pittsburgh council hopeful Quincy Kofi Swatson of non-consensual sex and assault

Pittsburgh City Council hopeful Quincy Kofi Swatson has been accused of assaulting a woman and engaging in non-consensual sex, according to a September court document.

Swatson announced this week his plan to seek the City Council District 1 seat, opposing longtime City Councilwoman Darlene Harris in the May primary.

Two months ago, the woman made the accusation against Swatson, 27, in a petition to Allegheny County court for a protection-from-abuse order. The order is a civil document and is not an indication that criminal charges have or will be filed.

Swatson was previously accused of choking a different woman in 2014, according to another petition for protection from abuse, which was granted at the time. The petition references a 2012 incident in which she said Swatson was arrested after allegedly throwing her out of a car. In an emailed statement, Swatson said these accusations were withdrawn. When reached by phone, the woman confirmed that she dismissed all related matters.

The September accusation is an ongoing matter. The woman did not comment.

Swatson wrote that he has “never assaulted or abused anyone sexually, emotionally, or otherwise.”

