The Pittsburgh region and PA offered Amazon up to $6.7B in incentives. Here’s how the bid for HQ2 breaks down.

The Pittsburgh region was prepared to, in effect, pay Amazon nearly $80,000 per job if the company located its sought-after second headquarters here complete with a 50,000-employee workforce.

That figure — which equals about $4 billion in incentives over a 10-year period — was included in the region’s proposal to land Amazon’s second headquarters and released for the first time Thursday morning.

The combined incentive package offered locally and by the state totaled nearly $6.7 billion — a possible $4.6 billion from the state and $2.1 billion from the city, county and Pittsburgh Public Schools.

The incentives would have accumulated over time and were not strictly financial. Local officials also emphasized that taxpayers would not have been shouldering the cost of the incentives offered to Amazon.

City and Allegheny County officials made Pittsburgh’s bid for Amazon HQ2 public after a frenzied 14-month competition and multiple legal fights with local news outlets, including PublicSource.

Officials followed through on a promise to release the bid once the online retail giant finalized its decision; two days ago, Amazon announced its choice of New York City and Arlington, Virginia.

The primary incentives offered in the bid totaled $4 billion, a figure that was calculated based on the assumption that Amazon would roll out its $5 billion investment and 50,000-person workforce over 10 years. The $4 billion includes the $2.1 billion in local incentives as well as some of the state’s $4.6 billion incentive package. Here’s how that figure breaks down:

