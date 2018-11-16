‘Familiar boundaries—Infinite Possibilities’ unveiled (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Nov. 14)

The highly anticipated exhibition, Familiar Boundaries—Infinite Possibilities, featuring the work of 12 regional, national, and international contemporary artists, opened to the public at the August Wilson Center with a VIP reception on Oct. 13. The evening included guided exhibit tours and live performances by the amazing Ugandan jazz vocalist SOMI and a presentation by literary artist and art critic, Jessica Lanay. Guests enjoyed a guided tour of the exhibit and a lively meet and greet in the center’s Highmark room.

Kilolo Luckett, curator of the exhibit said, “The powerful work of the 12 contemporary artists in ‘Familiar Boundaries—Infinite Possibilities’ is expansive and generative across various media, materials, and disciplines. It’s an honor to organize this forward-thinking exhibition at the August Wilson Center with world-class artists who create work that carries on the legacy of August Wilson.”

Janis Burley Wilson, August Wilson President and CEO said, “This is just one of many outstanding events scheduled for the August Wilson Center.”

The exhibit is on display in Pittsburgh at the August Center through March 24, 2019.

